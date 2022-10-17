MP: Two arrested in Bhind for tying man to tree, thrashing him

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly thrashing a half-naked man after tying him to a tree in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

A video of the incident had gone viral, after which the arrests were made, Bharoli police station in charge Anita Gurjar said. "The incident, which was the result of a dispute, took place on October 13 but the video went viral two days later.

The victim filed a complaint on Sunday. We have recovered a country-made pistol and live cartridges from the two accused.," Gurjar said. In the video, two men can be seen hitting the victim, who is naked waist down and is tied to a tree, with sticks.