Paddy stubble management: Farmers prefer super seeders, not keen on buying other machines

Failing to secure sanctions for the sought-after super seeder management of stubble and other machinery of choice in the draw of lots, a big chunk of applicants being awarded subsidised paddy straw management machines and equipment have steered clear of the purchases.

Out of the total successful applicants, only 41% purchased the machines before the end of the deadline. The state agriculture department has sanctioned 2,230 machines, having previously earmarked ₹18 crore for the district to award subsidies to individual farmers. Of the 2,230 machines, only 925 found takers.

Super seeder, one of the big draws for farmers, helps plough the standing paddy residue and sow seeds for the next wheat crop, in a single operation.

Officials of the agriculture department said farmers were having a hard time securing sanctions for the machines that they had sought, which, in turn, discouraged them for purchasing paddy straw management machines and equipment — including happy seeder, chopper/mulcher, SMS (straw management system), shrub master, RMB plough, zero till drill, super seeder, baler, rake, and crop reaper. The department is offering around 50% subsidy on these machines.

As many as 57 SMS, 81 happy seeders, 155 choppers/mulchers, 61 shrub masters, 795 zero till drills, 996 super seeders, 27 balers, 28 rakes and 8 crop reapers have been sanctioned so far, as per the local health department.

Farmers, meanwhile, maintain that their machinery of choice was not being sanctioned, with Jaspreet Singh of Badrukhan village saying, “I wanted to purchase the super seeder, but the department sanctioned a zero till drill machine through draw. Super seeder is more effective than the other stubble management implements. Therefore, we decided to give up the subsidy.”

Deadline extended

Elaborating on the problem, Sangrur chief agriculture officer Harbans Singh Chehal said, “While filing applications for the subsidy, the farmers have to inform about two machines of their choosing. The majority of farmers are prioritising super seeders for paddy straw management. But during the draw, they did not get sanction for the machine of their first priority. Consequently, they decided not to purchase them.”

“Now we are sanctioning machines to the applicants on the waiting list. We have also extended the deadline for more than 14 days. Besides, we will sanction only super seeders to them,” he added.

