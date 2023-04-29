Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Revenue officer, son arrested for allegedly killing father-son duo

MP: Revenue officer, son arrested for allegedly killing father-son duo

ByShruti Tomar
Apr 29, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Police said they have arrested Indrabhan Kesari and his son Ajay Kesari in connection with the incident

A village revenue officer (Patwari) and his son were arrested on Friday allegedly for killing his own brother and his son in Singrauli district on Wednesday, said police.

(Representative Photo)

Police said they have arrested Indrabhan Kesari and his son Ajay Kesari in connection with the incident.

Singrauli superintendent of police (SP) Yusuf Qureshi said that Chote Kesari and his son Sachin Kesari were hit by the SUV being driven by Ajay. They mowed down the Chote and his son Sachin at least twice, said the SP.

“On Wednesday, they came to Singrauli on a bike to collect money from Indrabhan but were killed in an accident. We have registered an accident case into the incident,” the SP said, adding that the investigation into the matter has been launched.

He said that they registered the statement of family members of the deceased. The accused were produced before the court that sent them to judicial remand, the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

Topics
court investigation killing patwari police suv
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP