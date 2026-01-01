Rajasthan bizman kills Mandsaur jeweller and wife over dispute, dies by suicide

BHOPAL: A Rajasthan-based businessman stabbed to death a jeweller and his wife at the couple’s house in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur over a financial transaction and then shot himself with a country-made pistol on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. Police said the jeweller and his wife had been stabbed multiple times by the suspect (Videograb)

Mandsaur superintendent of police (SP) Vinod Kumar Meena said the murder and suicide were captured in CCTV cameras installed at the jeweller’s house. The police identified the two victims as Dileep Jain, 55, and his wife, Rekha Jain.

Meena said the couple were alone at home when the suspect came over on Wednesday evening.

“The three had tea together. Afterwards, Rekha Jain went to a room on the second floor. During this time, a dispute arose between Dilip and the accused over an old business transaction, which escalated,” the district police chief said.

Rekha Jain came downstairs when she heard the commotion. “At that moment, the accused took out a pistol and attempted to fire at Dilip Jain. But the gun misfired. He then pulled out a knife and attacked Dilip Jain, stabbing him in the chest and face multiple times. Rekha Jain was also attacked with the knife,” Meena said.

Later, the accused died by suicide using the pistol.

Neighbours alerted the police when they heard a gunshot.

Bullion traders in Mandsaur kept their shops closed for half a day on Thursday to protest against the murders.

The accused’s body has been sent to his home town in Chittorgarh. A team will later travel to Rajasthan to register his family’s statement.