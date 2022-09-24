Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Rebate on property tax: Ludhiana MC suwidha kendras to remain open on public holidays this week

Rebate on property tax: Ludhiana MC suwidha kendras to remain open on public holidays this week

bhopal news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 10:54 PM IST

The suwidha kendras remained open on Saturday and will remain open on Sunday and Monday too on the occasion of Agrasen Jayanti (public holiday). The decision has been taken to facilitate the public and also to increase the revenue collection of fund-starved Ludhiana MC

As per the officials, low footfall was witnessed at the suwidha kendras on Saturday. Over 1,400 property owners submitted the tax on Saturday evening (both online and offline) and the Ludhiana MC collected a revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10-crore. (HT FILE)
As per the officials, low footfall was witnessed at the suwidha kendras on Saturday. Over 1,400 property owners submitted the tax on Saturday evening (both online and offline) and the Ludhiana MC collected a revenue of 1.10-crore. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

On account of September 30 deadline to avail 10 per cent rebate on the submission of property tax for the current financial year (2022-23), the municipal corporation(MC) has decided to keep its suwidha kendras open on public holidays too this week.

The suwidha kendras remained open on Saturday and will remain open on Sunday and Monday too on the occasion of Agrasen Jayanti (public holiday). The decision has been taken to facilitate the public and also to increase the revenue collection of fund-starved MC.

The civic body officials said there are around 2.3 lakh taxable properties in the city and over 75,000 property owners in the city have still not paid the tax for the current year. They can only avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of tax till September 30, following which no rebate will be provided.

As per the officials, low footfall was witnessed at the suwidha kendras on Saturday. Over 1,400 property owners submitted the tax on Saturday evening (both online and offline) and the MC collected a revenue of 1.10-crore.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said messages were also being floated on social media platforms to apprise residents about the rebate. “Residents can also pay the tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in.” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out