Seven dead, 13 injured as truck collides with bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind dist

Seven passengers were killed, and 13 others injured when a bus collided head-on with a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Friday, said police.

The bus was going from Gwalior to Etawah-Bareilly when it collided with the truck in the Gohad Chauraha area of the district.

Police identified the five of the seven as Harendra Tomar, 46, from Morena, Rajat Rathore, 22, from Gwalior, Gani Adiwasi, 20, from Sagar, Hariom Kaderia, 32, from Etawah, and Shivam Gupta 28, from Kannauj. Two other bodies are yet to be identified.

Gohad police station in-charge OP Mishra said the eyewitnesses said the driver of the truck was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. “The accident happened when the vehicle was trying to overtake another truck.”

After the accident, the driver fled from the spot. Police are trying to arrest him.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the local administration to extend support to the families of those killed and injured in the accident.