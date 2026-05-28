Severe heat continues in Haryana, Punjab; Rohtak hottest at 46.6°C

Severe heat continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with Rohtak being the hottest place in the state at a maximum temperature of 46.6°C, the met office said.

In Punjab, Faridkot sizzled at 46.1°C while Patiala registered a maximum of 44.8°C. (HT Photo for representation)

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Sizzling weather also prevailed in Narnaul, which registered 45.5°C. This was followed by Hisar and Bhiwani, which recorded 45°C each, Nuh at 44.5°C, and Jind at 44.3°C. Ambala recorded a high of 44°C, while Karnal sizzled at 43.7°C. Gurugram recorded a maximum of 42.6°C.

The IMD said that there was rise of 0.9°C in average maximum temperature observed on the day. The weather department also issued an orange alert for thunderstorm and lightening in most parts of the state excluding Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendergarh districts.

In its special weather bulletin, the IMD said, “Light to moderate rainfall is likely at few places on May 28. Thunderstorms or lightning or squall likely at isolated places on May 28 and May 29. A hailstorm is also likely at isolated places on May 28.”

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{{^usCountry}} In Punjab, Faridkot sizzled at 46.1°C while Patiala registered a maximum of 44.8°C. Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 43.8°C, while Amritsar’s high settled at 44.1°C. Ferozepur and Mohali recorded respective maximums of 42.2°C and 41.4°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Punjab, Faridkot sizzled at 46.1°C while Patiala registered a maximum of 44.8°C. Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 43.8°C, while Amritsar’s high settled at 44.1°C. Ferozepur and Mohali recorded respective maximums of 42.2°C and 41.4°C. {{/usCountry}}

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