Sonam’s brother visits victim Raja’s home, claims she committed crime

Bhopal: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother Govind Raghuvanshi visited the residence of her in-laws in Indore on Tuesday to console the grieving family and apologise for his sister’s alleged involvement in the killing of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. Govind Raghuvanshi, brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi who is among the five arrested for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, consoles Raja's mother Uma Raghuvanshi during a visit at the latter's residence, in Indore, Wednesday (PTI)

“I met Sonam in Ghazipur for just two minutes and questioned her intensely. Her reactions were enough to make me realise she had committed the crime,” Govind said.

However, he added that it was hard to believe that she had an affair with his employee, Raj Kushwaha, as she had tied Rakhi to him for two years. Sonam used to work with her brother at their plywood factory where Raj was also employed.

“Sonam frequently spoke about Raj since he assisted her, but we never saw them together. Our family had no idea there was any relation between them. Even Sonam had seemed excited about her marriage,” he added.

On the allegation of Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja’s mother, that they were showing urgency for marriage, Govind said, “There were no auspicious dates for marriage in the coming months, so we followed the astrologer’s advice and organised the ceremony.”

He also claimed at an impromptu press conference at Raja Raghuvanshi’s house that his family has severed all ties with Sonam and would support Raja’s family during the trial.

Asked about Jitendra Raghuvanshi, from whose account she had allegedly transferred ₹15,000 to the alleged killers on May 23, he said, Jitendra was their cousin, and her UPI account was opened in his name. He, however, did not explain why the UPI account was not opened under her name.