Sub-zero temperatures in Himachal’s higher reaches

The temperature dipped to sub-zero levels as the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh got a fresh spell of snowfall on Monday. The low-lying regions of the state experienced scattered rain, bringing respite from the dry spell.

Snow-covered mountains near Atal Tunnel after a fresh spell of snow, in Manali on Monday. (PTI)

State capital Shimla received rain but dense fog in certain parts reduced visibility to a few metres. The downpour threw life out of gear as power supply was disrupted.

The Churdhar range in Sirmaur, Rohtang Pass and Jalori Pass in Kullu, and Hato Peak and Chanshal in Shimla were covered in snow. The mountain passes experienced sub-zero temperatures.

The meteorological department issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Monday. Dry weather would return from Wednesday.

Keylong, the district headquarters of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, experienced the chilliest night of the season so far with the mercury dropping to a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Bhattiyat in Chamba recorded 36mm of rainfall, while Khadrala in Shimla district got 9.6mm of rain.

The maximum temperatures in the hills also saw a dip with Shimla recording a high of 11 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 7.9 degrees, Kufri 8.8, Narkanda 7.6 and Reckong Peo 6.8 degrees Celsius.

