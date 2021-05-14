Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Tiger strays from MP’s Bandhavgarh reserve, stays at shut resort
Tiger strays from MP’s Bandhavgarh reserve, stays at shut resort

The big cat, nine-year-old T-37, entered the resort, Samod Safari Lodge, on May 5, spent two days there, and left on its own later
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Tiger, T-37, in the lodge’s corridor. (Sourced)

A tiger strayed from Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh reserve and spent two days at a nearby luxury resort closed due to Covid lockdown, officials said. The animal, which was monitored by the forest department all the while, left on its own on the third day.

All tiger reserves, national parks and sanctuaries in the country are closed due to Covid fear after some lions in a Hyderabad zoo tested positive for the infection.

“The tiger entered the resort on May 5 and stayed there for two days. It left on its own after that,” said manager of the resort, Samod Safari Lodge, Pawan Singh.

The big cat, nine-year-old T-37, spent the days in the shade in the corridor of the resort and slept on the laws in the night.

“Some of our staff saw the tiger drag a dead bovine into the resort garden. The animal left once there was nothing left of the dead animal,” Singh said, adding that the forest department was immediately informed.

The forest department manned the resort for two days with elephants. “The tiger was not aggressive. It ate the prey and left. As there were no tourists, we decided not to disturb it,” said Bandhavgarh field director Mohit Sood.



