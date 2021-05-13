Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to Covid-19
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that children who lost their parents to Covid will be provided free education.
Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that the state will grant loans to women, who want to work or start a business, on government guarantee.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid will be provided free education and 5,000 monthly pension.

"We cannot leave such families, we are the government of the state and we will support these children" the Madhya Pradesh CM said, and added that such children need not worry, as they are the children of the state, and the state will take care of them.

"We will give 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this Covid pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families," he further said.

The chief minister also said that the state will grant loans to women, who want to work or start a business, on government guarantee.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 8,970 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 84 fatalities on Wednesday.

