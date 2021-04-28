IND USA
Madhya Pradesh has vaccinated 80,10,424 beneficiaries against the Covid-19 disease till now, according to the Union health ministry. (PTI file photo)
Treat vaccination against as national duty: Madhya Pradesh home minister

Narottam Mishra also urged people not to attack doctors, paramedical staff, nursing staff and policemen in the event of the death of any person as they are putting themselves at grave risk for the safety of the citizens.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 04:14 PM IST

As Covid-19 cases surged in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday appealed to people to treat vaccination as the national duty, saying the vaccine is the only permanent solution against coronavirus.

"Lockdown, mask, sanitizer, corona curfew are all temporary arrangements, the vaccine is the permanent solution and I urge people especially youth to consider it as their national duty," Mishra told reporters as registration for free inoculation for the people between 18 and 44 years got underway.

He also urged people not to attack doctors, paramedical staff, nursing staff and policemen in the event of the death of any person as they are putting themselves at grave risk for the safety of the citizens.

