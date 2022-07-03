Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Tribal woman set ablaze over land dispute in MP’s Guna; TMC slams ruling BJP
Tribal woman set ablaze over land dispute in MP’s Guna; TMC slams ruling BJP

Rampyari Bai has received severe burn injuries and is battling for her life at a hospital in Bhopal and her condition is critical. According to Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Shrivastava, the incident had taken place on Saturday afternoon in the Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits.
According to Guna SP Pankaj Shrivastava, the incident had taken place on Saturday afternoon in the Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits.
Representative image: According to Guna SP Pankaj Shrivastava, the incident had taken place on Saturday afternoon in the Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits.(Representative image)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 06:16 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh after a tribal woman was allegedly set on fire by three people over a land dispute in Guna district.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for how long these brutalities will continue. “Why are you (BJP) silent now? Your electoral priorities are clear to all.”

Rampyari Bai has received severe burn injuries and is battling for her life at a hospital in Bhopal and her condition is critical.

According to Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Shrivastava, the incident had taken place on Saturday afternoon in the Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits.

The three accused have been identified as Pratap, Shyam Kirar and Hanumat.

The Guna SP added that two accused have been arrested so far and the third one is absconding.

A video of the horrific incident, which has been doing the rounds on social media, was purportedly shot by the accused, PTI further reported.

In the video, the victim was seen crying in pain with smoke all around her. The person who shot the video could be heard saying the woman torched herself.

The woman's husband Arjun Saharia complained to police that he found her lying with severe burn injuries. On being asked, the victim alleged she was set on fire by the above three people.

The complainant also told police the accused forcibly usurped his land, which was freed by the local administration in the year and handed over to him, the Guna SP further said.

(With PTI inputs)

