Two crocodiles rescued from bungalow of former BJP MLA: Forest official

The Madhya Pradesh forest department on Friday evening rescued two crocodiles from the bungalow of former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh Rathore in Sagar.
MP forest department principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Aseem Shrivastava confirmed the development late night on Friday.
“Income Tax official raided at the premises of Harvansh Singh. They informed us about the presence of crocodiles. The team reached Rathore’s bungalow in the evening and rescued two crocodiles from a pond. There are chances of presence of more crocodiles in the pond. The water will be pumped out on Saturday to clear the suspicion,” said an official requesting anonymity.
The crocodiles will be released at Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday.