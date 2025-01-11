Menu Explore
Two crocodiles rescued from bungalow of former BJP MLA: Forest official

ByShruti Tomar
Jan 11, 2025 11:01 AM IST

The crocodiles will be released at Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday and water will be pumped out the same to see if there are more crocodiles

The Madhya Pradesh forest department on Friday evening rescued two crocodiles from the bungalow of former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh Rathore in Sagar.

There are chances of presence of more crocodiles in the pond. (Representative file photo)
There are chances of presence of more crocodiles in the pond. (Representative file photo)

MP forest department principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Aseem Shrivastava confirmed the development late night on Friday.

“Income Tax official raided at the premises of Harvansh Singh. They informed us about the presence of crocodiles. The team reached Rathore’s bungalow in the evening and rescued two crocodiles from a pond. There are chances of presence of more crocodiles in the pond. The water will be pumped out on Saturday to clear the suspicion,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The crocodiles will be released at Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday.

However, a close aide of Rathore said the pond is located at the adjoining to a temple which was donated a few years ago.

“Even, the family wrote to forest department about the crocodile in the pond in 2014, the forest department didn’t act,” he added.

A case will be registered against Rathore under the Wildlife Protection Act.

