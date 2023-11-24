UHBVN fraud case: 27.50 unaccounted cash seized in ED raids in Yamunanagar

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at several locations in Yamunanagar, the agency on Thursday said that unaccounted cash of ₹27.5 lakh, various incriminating documents regarding immovable properties, fixed deposit, bank lockers and digital devices were recovered and seized. A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at several locations in Yamunanagar, the agency on Thursday said that unaccounted cash of ₹ 27.5 lakh, various incriminating documents regarding immovable properties, fixed deposit, bank lockers and digital devices were recovered and seized. (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the ED had conducted searches at 13 locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at the residences of four executive engineers, two divisional accountants and other employees of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) of Yamunanagar and others.

The agency said that it had initiated investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by the local police in connection with the alleged ₹55 crore fraud in the power supply body in Yamunanagar.

“The officials of UHBVN have committed offence by fraudulent transfer of government funds to non nonafide beneficiaries causing loss of public money,” it said.

The investigation, the agency said, revealed that the department officials prepared bogus vouchers and on the basis of these bogus payment vouchers, they prepared cheques which got credited in the bank accounts of non-Bonafide persons and the money was subsequently siphoned-off.