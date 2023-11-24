close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal News / UHBVN fraud case: 27.50 unaccounted cash seized in ED raids in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 24, 2023 07:54 AM IST

On Wednesday, the ED had conducted searches at 13 locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at the residences of four executive engineers, two divisional accountants and other employees of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) of Yamunanagar and others.

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at several locations in Yamunanagar, the agency on Thursday said that unaccounted cash of 27.5 lakh, various incriminating documents regarding immovable properties, fixed deposit, bank lockers and digital devices were recovered and seized.

The agency said that it had initiated investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by the local police in connection with the alleged 55 crore fraud in the power supply body in Yamunanagar.

“The officials of UHBVN have committed offence by fraudulent transfer of government funds to non nonafide beneficiaries causing loss of public money,” it said.

The investigation, the agency said, revealed that the department officials prepared bogus vouchers and on the basis of these bogus payment vouchers, they prepared cheques which got credited in the bank accounts of non-Bonafide persons and the money was subsequently siphoned-off.

