Vegetables, fruits pinch pockets in MP owing to fuel price hike

Prices of vegetables and fruits in Madhya Pradesh have significantly gone up owing to the unstoppable hike in fuel prices that have affected the transportation costs. In Bhopal, petrol was priced at ₹107.43 per litre as of Tuesday morning, while diesel was being sold at ₹91.04 for every litre.

"The rise in the vegetable prices is affecting our monthly budget. We are having trouble managing our savings. I think the government should find a solution to this issue," Anil Sharma, a local resident from the capital city, told news agency ANI.

Abhay Gokhale, another resident said, "The vegetable sellers and the customers are in trouble. The farmers are not getting the due amount for their produce. The transportation costs have also seen a spike. The government should look into this matter so that farmers receive their dues. Setting up cooperatives is the only solution to this problem."

Petrol and diesel prices in India, which are linked to the fluctuations in their international benchmarks, have been frozen since November 4 after the Union government reduced central levies on fuel by ₹5 and ₹10 a litre, respectively.

While the prices have remained stable, they continue to burn a hole in commoner's pockets. Not just commuters, but the price hike has gravely affected traders, too.

Rajesh Gupta, a trader in Bhopal, told ANI, "Due to rising fuel prices, the transportation costs have gone up. Earlier, the auto drivers used to charge ₹200-250 to come from farms to the city. But now, they charge ₹550-600 for the same."

"Tomatoes and lady fingers are selling for ₹80 a kilo. Peas fetch ₹120 for each kilo. The farmers are unable to afford the transportation charge, so they are selling their vegetables at their places. The agricultural commission imposed on traders is affecting our sales," he said.

(With ANI inputs)