‘Wanted corruption Nath’ posters put up in Bhopal. Congress leader reacts

Several posters reading ‘Wanted corruption Nath’ featuring Congress leader Kamal Nath surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday - just days after he attacked the BJP government in the state over corruption charges. In pictures shared by news agency ANI, the posters can be seen having a QR code, which after scanning, shows information about the alleged scams of the Congress government. Another poster reads “Kamal Nath has done scams during his rule”.

Wanted corruption Nath posters in Bhopal (ANI)

Reacting to this, Kamal Nath said that “no one can humiliate” him. “There is no case of corruption against me, everyone knows this. Today they don't have anything to say against me so they are doing this. I don't need any certificate from BJP because the people are witnesses,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, Congress party's media advisor Piyush Babele also hit out at the BJP and said, “By putting up objectionable posters of Nath, the BJP has shown that it can go to any low level in the politics. The attempt to tarnish the image of the person, who has served Madhya Pradesh for the last 44 years, is an attack on the pride of Madhya Pradesh.”

“I demand from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take action, arrest those who put up such posters and punish them. If they fail to do so, then it will be clear to the people of Madhya Pradesh that all this work is being done at their (BJP) behest,” he tweeted.

Kamal Nath's allegation against BJP

On June 19, the Congress leader claimed that the “huge scam” in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Madhya Pradesh “shows the ruling BJP has not even spared God when it comes to corruption”, adding that the “scam is so big that it has not only sullied the image of Ujjain but that of Madhya Pradesh in the entire country.”

Addressing a public meeting in MP's Mahidpur town, Nath claimed that the BJP has been using religion as a means of corruption and turned Madhya Pradesh into a “corruption state.”

(With inputs from ANI)