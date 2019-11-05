Bid to reduce air pollution: UPPCL to ensure 24x7 power supply in NCR districts

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:25 IST

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Tuesday issued orders for uninterrupted electricity supply in UP’s districts that come under the National Capital Region (NCR), in a bid to reduce air pollution caused by diesel-fuelled generator sets that people have to use in the event of load shedding.

The move comes a day before the personal appearance of UP chief secretary RK Tiwari before the Supreme Court on Wednesday with regard to the deteriorating air quality in several parts of the country, especially in Delhi and the cities around it.

“In compliance of the Supreme Court’s order of November 4, we have issued directions for 24-hour electricity supply to UP’s districts under the NCR with immediate effect and till further orders,” said Alok Kumar, principal secretary, energy. He also met the chief secretary to brief him about the directions.

The state load dispatch centre (SLDC) has been asked to ensure 24-hour power supply in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur and Shamli, the UP districts under the NCR, with immediate effect.

In an order issued on Monday in view of acute air pollution in Delhi and the NCR, the Supreme Court banned use of diesel-run generator sets in the affected regions and asked the chief secretaries of UP, Punjab and Haryana to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the people.

The court also asked them to take all possible measures to put an end to the practice of farmers burning crop residue as this practice is suspected to the major contributor to the current crisis.

The UP CS held a meeting with the agriculture department to know about the action taken for stopping crop burning by farmers and asked officials to sensitise farmers on the issue. Director, agriculture, Souraj Singh briefed the CS of the action taken against farmers so far for crop burning incidences.

The court issued the order during the course of hearing of the writ petition, MC Mehata vs Union government and others.

“The chief secretary will appear before the apex court on Wednesday to apprise it of the measures taken by the UP government in compliance of its Monday’s order, to mitigate the air pollution,” said sources.