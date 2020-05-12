Labourer dies in Ambala hit-and-run, companion injured

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:54 IST

A migrant labourer from Bihar’s Purnia was killed and his companion Pinku injured on Tuesday when a Toyota Innova hit them on the Ambala-Saha National Highway 444A that connects the district with Yamunanagar and sped away. Both were daily wagers living in Ambala, police said.

The incident occurred when four labourers were walking towards a village looking for work.

In an FIR lodged with the Mahesh Nagar police station, one of the labourers, Vinod Mandal, said they were from one village in Bihar and living in Ambala. All of them were walking towards Khuda Khurd village for work at around 7 am when a speeding car coming from the direction of the Cantonment hit Ashok and Pinku, killing the former on the spot.

Pinku, who received severe injuries, was taken to the civil hospital by a passer-by, from where he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The driver of the Toyota Innova drove away after the accident, Mandal said.

Gurdev Singh, the police officer investigating the case, said Ashok was in his early 40s and had a son back home. Pinku was in his late thirties.

“We have lodged an FIR under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mahesh Nagar police station and are investigating the case with car details provided by the complainant,” he said.

Superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal confirmed that the men were daily wagers in Ambala.