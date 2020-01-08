e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Bike-borne men snatch ₹4.5 lakh from scrap dealer

Bike-borne men snatch ₹4.5 lakh from scrap dealer

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:21 IST
Greater Noida: Three miscreants riding a motorcycle allegedly snatched a bag containing ₹4.5 lakh from a scrap dealer in Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place in the Sector Beta 2 area when the victim, Anil Kumar, was going to meet a client in his car, the police said.

Kumar, a native of Noida Sector 44, runs a scrap business in Delhi.

The incident occurred around 1pm when Kumar was on his way in his sedan towards Site IV industrial area in Kasna. “I had ₹4.5 Lakh cash in a briefcase. It seems the suspects were following me for some time. As soon as I stopped the car near Grand Venice mall, three criminals reached there on a bike. One of them approached me from behind and tried to snatch the cash, while the other pointed a gun at me. They snatched the cash bag and fled on the bike,” Kumar said.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said prima facie the suspects had information about the victim’s movement. “It appears the criminals had planned the robbery as they swiftly fled after committing the crime. We have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter,” he said.

The victim then dialled 100 and a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. However, the snatchers managed to escape towards Kasna village.

Sujeet Kumar Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta II police station, said a case has been registered under Section 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of adjacent areas to identify and arrest the criminals,” he said.

