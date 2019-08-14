Bike race turns fatal for 3 engg students in Ludhiana

cities

Aug 14, 2019

: A joy ride turned into a tragic end for three final year engineering students, after their motorcycle crashed into a pole on the Ludhiana-Ahmedgarh highway near Sareh village late last night. The three, who were riding on one motorbike were likely racing with another bike, when the mishap occurred resulting in the death of all three, said the police.

Eyewitnesses said the accident took place near about 1.30 am. The youth who lost their lives—Bipin Pandey of Kimour district, Shankar Kumar Yadav of Saharasa district and Anshuman Singh Rajput of Sasaram district—all belong to Bihar. Aged between 21 and 25 years, the youth were final year BTech students of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) in Ludhiana. Following the tragedy, the college declared a holiday on Wednesday.

Amongst the three, Bipin was staying in the college hostel, while the other two stayed at a PG accommodation.

Sub- inspector (SHO) Dehlon, Manjit Kaur, said that Anshuman was riding the bike, while the other two were riding pillion. When they reached the Sareh village crossing, Anshuman lost control of the bike and it collided into a pole. The deadly impact of the collision left them grievously injured. A passerby who saw the accident called the police who rushed them to the hospital where Anshuman was declared brought dead. The other two were rushed to CMC Hospital in Ludhiana where they succumbed to their injuries in the morning.

Police said, prima facie it was clear the students were over-speeding. “We suspect they were racing with other bikers and at least two other college students were with them on another bike. However, this is all speculation as investigation is underway,” said Satjot, who handles public relations department for the college.

When college authorities learnt of the incident early morning, they informed their parents. According to college authorities, Bipin was not staying at the hostel for the last two days as he was with the other two deceased at their PG. The college warden had been on the look out for him last night, when he was found missing from the college hostel. Principal GNDEC, Sehijpal Singh, said the college students and employees paid condolences to the three in the morning assembly following which a holiday was declared.

Aug 14, 2019