Biker crushed by truck, driver held; 2 mishaps in a day

cities

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 00:52 IST

A 45-year-old biker, Sanjay Patole, died in a road accident on Majiwada flyover as he was run over by a truck while trying to take a right turn on Saturday. The police arrested the driver, Santosh Patkar, 35.

Another minor accident, between a car and a dumper, took place on the same route after half an hour, leading to a traffic jam on the flyover and the road below. Despite prompt response from traffic police to release the traffic, the logjam continued for almost an hour.

“Patole’s accident took place around 1.30pm. His bike skidded when he was trying to take a right turn and came under the back tyre of the truck. Patole was returning home at Lokmanya Nagar, Thane, from his workplace in Bhiwandi. It was the truck driver’s fault as he ignored the signal given by the victim to turn right and tried to overtake him at the same moment. The biker couldn’t manage the bike and skidded,” said D Rasam, police inspector, Rabodi police station.

Anwar Shaikh, a truck driver and an eyewitness, said, “The biker was trying to take a right turn on the flyover. The truck driver was speeding and could not see that the biker on the left had given signal to turn right. The biker was crushed under the truck. While I couldn’t see the exact incident as I was two vehicles behind, everyone blamed the truck driver, who was later taken into police custody.”

On the second accident, RV Shirtode, senior police inspector at Rabodi Police station, said, “The second incident happened near Viviana Mall around 2pm. A dumper couldn’t control its speed and bumped into the four-wheeler, making both the vehicles ram into the road divider. In both cases, we have registered cases against the truck drivers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.”