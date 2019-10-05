Biker gets 4-year RI for injuring home guard at naka in Chandigarh

cities

Taking note of the “alarming rise” in such incidents, a local court on Friday awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to a 20-year-old biker, who had hit and left a home guard volunteer grievously injured on being signalled to stop at a traffic naka last year.

Stressing the need to deal with such crimes “with a heavy hand”, the court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Atri also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convict, Rajat Tiwari of Mohali.

He was found guilty under Section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code.

The case dates back to May 19, 2018. The complainant, head constable Ram Dhari, said a police team was checking two-wheelers at a naka on the Sector 39/40 road when he signalled a biker to stop for triple-riding.

However, the biker ignored the signal and instead of stopping rammed the two-wheeler into home guard volunteer Rampal.

Rampal fell on the road and suffered multiple fractures besides other bruises. It was alleged the biker also yelled that cops even trouble riders at night and threatened to teach them a lesson.

After the impact, the three youths also fell from the bike, but police managed to nab only the rear pillion rider, identified as Rahul.

Rahul told police that he owned the motorcycle and his friend Rajat Tiwari was the one driving it.

In court, Rajat, a second-year BA student, denied the allegations. He alleged the police control room (PCR) vehicle was wrongly parked in the middle of the road and he was falsely implicated due to some rivalry.

He also urged court to take a lenient view as he has to look after his parents.

However, court observed that such incidents are “directly affecting the law enforcement agencies”.

“The driving of motorcycle without following traffic rules may be part of emotions for the convict for the fun-filled activity, but law demands adherence to the rules,” the order reads.

Stating that the convict deserves no leniency, the judge said: “... any leniency will amount to concession to the convict for committing the crime. It is settled proposition of law that the punishment should be commensurate to the offence committed and any undue sympathy to the accused shall be counterproductive.”

