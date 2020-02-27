Birdwatchers prefer cycling to reach Navi Mumbai wetlands

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 01:05 IST

With the feathered visitors flocking all creeks in the city, there is a queue of bird lovers making the most of the visit.

Talawe and TS Chanakaya wetlands in Nerul are lined with flamingos like every winter.

This year, most bird watchers have ditched two-wheelers and cars and have instead opted for cycles so that the birds are not disturbed by the sound.

Some of them even request visitors to either walk the 1-km stretch to Talawe wetland or hire a cycle.

Talawe wetland, located in the heart of NRI Colony, is home to resident and migratory birds.

The several WhatsApp groups for bird lovers appeal to the visitors that they don’t take their motor bikes and cars and instead take bicycle.

V Shubham, 32, a Kharghar resident and bird lover, said, “The Talawe wetland is a birders’ paradise. One can see more than 20 varieties of birds, including flamingos. Their habitat should not be disturbed so it is either advised to walk through the stretch or take a bicycle.”

After the rent-a-cycle initiative was started by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), it has become easy for residents to hire for such trips.

“Honking and sudden noise disturbs the birds. Also, it is easy to park the cycle anywhere and enjoy the beauty,” said Shubham.

The wetland at Sector 17 in Kharghar too has a variety of birds.

Indian pond heron, whiskered tern, grey heron, egrets, bee eater, Indian silver bills are some of the birds seen at Talawe and Sector 17 in Kharghar.

Isaac Kehimkar, director iNature Foundation, said, “It is good to see people bring in a green change.”

Seema Mandal, 29, a Vashi resident, said birdwatching has become a healthy activity as they cycle to the wetlands. “We plan to cycle and go to the wetlands,” said Mandal.