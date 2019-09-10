Bitten by jackal 6 months ago, boy dies of rabies

cities

Family members allege that staff at Pinahat and Fatehabad health centres cited unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine at that time

AGRA A 12-year-old boy, who was bitten by a jackal around six months ago, died allegedly due to rabies while being taken to AIIMS (New Delhi) for treatment on Monday. His family members said that the staff at the Pinahat and Fatehabad health centres in Agra rural had cited unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) at that time.

According to sources, the boy, Vishal, 12, from Arnota region under Basai Arela police station in Pinahat block was bitten by a jackal when he went to a jungle area to attend nature’s call.

Late on Sunday night, the boy’s health deteriorated and he died on Monday noon while being taken to AIIMS (Delhi) for treatment.

Health officials claimed that symptoms of hydrophobia were visible in the boy and he was in a critical stage.

Six months ago, the boy was taken to Fatehabad CHC, but had to return due to unavailability of ARV at the health centre, his family members said. After that Vishal was taken Pinahat CHC. He had to return from here also, as the staff at the health centre cited unavailability of ARV, said the boy’s kin.

Family members took the boy to a quack who prescribed homemade remedies. Due to poor financial condition, the family could not arrange for ARV and applied homemade remedies, said sources.

On Sunday night, when Vishal’s health deteriorated, family members rushed him to Pinahat CHC, where they were asked to go to SN Medical College in Agra. On Monday morning, the boy was referred to AIIMS (Delhi).

CHC head at Pinahat Dr Vinod Kumar said, “The family members came to us around 12:30am on September 8, and complained about the poor health of Vishal.”

He added, “He had symptoms of hydrophobia, so I referred the boy to SN Medical College. But on Monday morning, family members called me again and informed about the boy’s critical condition. After that I asked them to take him to AIIMS Delhi.”

“Around 1 pm, I was informed by family members that the boy allegedly died on way to AIIMS,” said Dr Vinod Kumar.

On family members’ allegation that the boy was denied ARV when he had visited the CHC six months ago, Dr Vinod said, “I have checked the records of visiting patients and there is no record of Vishal. They had not visited the CHC.”

Chief medical officer (Agra) Dr Mukesh Kumar Vatsa said, “The staff at CHC Pinahat did not refuse anti rabies vaccine to the boy. We have got the records checked, no such name was registered.”

“But we well get the records checked at Fatehabad CHC,” he added.

“I’ve formed a team of ACMO Dr Veerendra Bharti and deputy CMO Dr Shashikant Rahul to investigate into the case,” said the CMO.

“The boy had developed hydrophobia and had rabies due to wild jackal bite six months ago. He did not get proper treatment and went to a quack. Thereafter, he went to Gwalior, as he worked with a private hotel and returned after six months when he had fever,” informed ACMO Dr Veerendra Bharti. -Yogesh Dubey

