e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / BJP appoints Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap as new Himachal Pradesh unit chief

BJP appoints Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap as new Himachal Pradesh unit chief

The state BJP president’s post had been vacant since Rajeev Bindal’s resignation in May after his name cropped up in the investigation of a corruption case involving medical equipment purchase

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:30 IST
PTI and HTC
PTI and HTC
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Suresh Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as an MLA twice on the BJP ticket earlier.
Suresh Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as an MLA twice on the BJP ticket earlier.(HT Photo)
         

Shimla/New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap, the Lok Sabha MP from Shimla, as its Himachal Pradesh unit president, a statement said.

Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as an MLA twice on the party ticket earlier.

He replaces Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May within five months of his appointment after his name had cropped up in police investigation in a corruption case involving the purchase of medical equipment, including PPE kits.

In his one-page resignation sent to JP Nadda, Bindal had said, “Fingers are being raised on the BJP after the arrest of former director, health services, (Dr Ajay Gupta) and being the president of the party, I feel that the matter should be investigated properly without any pressure and I am submitting my resignation keeping in view the high moral values.”

top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Bring it on’: Congress’ counterattack at BJP after ED raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother
‘Bring it on’: Congress’ counterattack at BJP after ED raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home: Study
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home: Study
China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report
China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report
‘Modi govt’s raid raj’: Congress slams ED raids on CM Gehlot’s brother
‘Modi govt’s raid raj’: Congress slams ED raids on CM Gehlot’s brother
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In