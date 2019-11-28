BJP asks Bhimale, Shirole and Kamble to resign from key posts in PMC

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:48 IST

PUNE: After mayor, Bharatiya Janata Party (PMC) has decided to change three key office-bearers in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Shrinath Bhimale, leader of the house; Sunil Kamble, standing committee chairman and Siddharth Shirole, director, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have been asked to resign from their posts. The move, according to senior BJP leaders, is aimed at accommodating other party leaders to improve the party’s performance in the coming days.

Madhuri Misal, BJP city unit president, said, “The party leadership has instructed the three office-bearers to resign. New appointments will be communicated soon.”

Murlidhar Mohol was elected Pune mayor after Mukta Tilak completed her two and a half years tenure. With Shirole and Kamble both getting elected as MLA, the party has decided to give chance to another candidates on these posts, a senior party functionary said. Many candidates have already started lobbying for these posts. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would announce the new appointments, confirmed local BJP leaders.