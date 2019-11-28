e-paper
BJP asks Bhimale, Shirole and Kamble to resign from key posts in PMC

HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: After mayor, Bharatiya Janata Party (PMC) has decided to change three key office-bearers in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Shrinath Bhimale, leader of the house; Sunil Kamble, standing committee chairman and Siddharth Shirole, director, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have been asked to resign from their posts. The move, according to senior BJP leaders, is aimed at accommodating other party leaders to improve the party’s performance in the coming days.

Madhuri Misal, BJP city unit president, said, “The party leadership has instructed the three office-bearers to resign. New appointments will be communicated soon.”

Murlidhar Mohol was elected Pune mayor after Mukta Tilak completed her two and a half years tenure. With Shirole and Kamble both getting elected as MLA, the party has decided to give chance to another candidates on these posts, a senior party functionary said. Many candidates have already started lobbying for these posts. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would announce the new appointments, confirmed local BJP leaders.

Live | Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Maharashtra CM, to lead 3-party alliance
At Uddhav Thackeray’s oath, a 9000 sq ft stage and a Shivaji backdrop
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting crime
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
