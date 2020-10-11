BJP, Cong spar to take credit for NIT Hamirpur director’s termination

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:47 IST

A fierce fight has started between leaders and workers of the BJP and Congress of the district to take credit for the ouster of Prof Vinod Yadava from the post of director of NIT Hamirpur.

Both parties have described the decision of the central government’s higher education ministry as their baby.

Congress party MLA from Sujanpur, Rajendra Rana, who had raised the voice of the staff of NIT Hamirpur against the wrong recruitments, has tanked the central ministry for the decision and demanded a further probe into the working of NIT Hamirpur under Prof Yadava especially the financial dealings with regards to purchases of various items.

On the other hand, BJP leaders of the district have given the credit to their leader and local BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

They say that it was the Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur, who had taken up this issue with then Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and accordingly an inquiry committee was sent to Hamirpur to look into the complaints against the director.

Thereafter, the financial and administrative powers of Prof Yadava were withdrawn and Prof Lalit Awasthi of NIT Jalandhar was given the charge of Hamirpur NIT in addition to his duties.

It was only last week that Prof Anil Sahastrabudhe, the chairman of AICTE submitted a report to the Union higher education ministry and accordingly, the report was sent to the President of India with the request for termination of the director.

Sources in the NIT said that seeing the gravity of the situation, the President in his capacity as the visitor of the institution gave approval for the termination of Prof Yadava.

There are reports that a number of such persons who were appointed against various posts especially teaching faculty are highly displeased over the new orders and feel that the axe may also fall on them as they were considered close to the ousted director.

Post to be advertised soon

Meanwhile, the higher education ministry has started a process for the appointment of a new director for the institution as it will not be possible for Prof Awasthi to continue to hold the charge of two such big institutions simultaneously.

There are indications that the process for the advertisement of the post of the director has started in the official files and will be made public by the end of next week.