e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BJP leader among 10 booked for embezzlement of Batala MC funds, 5 held

BJP leader among 10 booked for embezzlement of Batala MC funds, 5 held

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Taking action in case of embezzlement of funds of the Batala municipal council, which has now been dissolved, the vigilance bureau has booked 10 persons including former civic body president and BJP leader Naresh Mahajan. Of the 10 booked, five were arrested on Friday.

On complaint of ex-vice-president of the former civic body, Harinderpal Singh Kalsi, an FIR was registered on Thursday under Sections 409 and 120-B of the IPC, and Sections 7 and 13(1) (A) (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the VB Amritsar range police station.

Besides Mahajan who was district Gurdaspur president, the then chief sanitary inspector, sanitary inspector, accountant, superintendent, stenographer, and sub-fire officer are also named in the case.

VB (Amritsar) SSP Parampal Singh said, director local bodies department, Punjab, Chandigarh had constituted an enquiry committee to look into misappropriation of funds. “This committee held the accused persons guilty of embezzlement of funds, misuse of funds for lifting of garbage, sweeping, misuse of funds collected from regularisation of illegal colonies, scam in recruitment of contractual labourers, misuse of funds with regard to hiring of Innova SUV on rent, providing undue benefit to two firms,” he said.

“A case has been registered against the aforesaid persons and investigation is underway. Five accused have been arrested so far. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused,” the SSP said, adding, “VB (Gurdaspur) DSP Prem Kumar is the investigation officer.”

Names of the arrested persons have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, the VB sleuths have also arrested Jaswinderpal XEN PSPCL, Ranjit Sagar Dam, Shahpur Kandi Dam, Pathankot, amid allegations that he amassed property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Cong MLAs end protest at Raj Bhawan, Gehlot chairing cabinet meet tonight
Cong MLAs end protest at Raj Bhawan, Gehlot chairing cabinet meet tonight
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In