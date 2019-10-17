BJP leader’s murder: Cops release suspects’ video

cities

MEERUT A day before the visit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to the district, Saharanpur police have released a video footage of two people suspected in the killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Deoband on October 12.

A communique released from district police media cell has assured that the name of the people who will provide information about the suspects in the video will be kept confidential and a cash award of Rs 25,000 will be given for the clues.

The announcement has come a day before the visit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Gangoh area of the district to address a public rally in the run-up to the Gangoh assembly seat byelection.

BJP leader Dhara Singh was shot dead by two masked motorcycle-borne criminals on October 12 while he was on the way to his office in Deoband Sugar Mill. He was the second BJP leader killed in the area in five days. Earlier, another BJP leader Yashpal Singh was also shot dead by unidentified criminals in Nangal area of Deoband on October 8 and police still have no clue about his killers.

SSP of Saharanpur Dinesh Kumar P has been camping in Deoband along with SP ( Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra and circle officers of Deoband and Nakud area since Dhara Singh’s murder and 12 teams are working day and night to identify and arrest the killers.

Finding no clue about the killers so far, police have now released the video footage of two suspects and appealed to people to inform them if they have any input about them.

