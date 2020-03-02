e-paper
BJP leaders object to TDR for roads 6 metres in width

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:43 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Two senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Kulkarni, have raised objections over Hemant Rasane’s decision for allowing transfer of development rights (TDR) on roads with a width of six metres or more.

Rasane, chairperson, standing committee, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on February 26 presented a Rs 7,390 crore budget for the year 2020-21.

While presenting the budget Rasane said, “TDR will be allowed on roads with a width of six metres. As there is no provision for the same, PMC is taking special permission for the same and will allow using TDR in special cases.”

Rasane claimed that if TDR will be allowed on small roads, it will boost redevelopment works in the city and the municipal corporation will be able to generate more revenue.

Keskar and Kulkarni have written to Rasane and raised doubts about the decision taken by the chief.

Keskar said, “Ideally bringing this concept in the budget document is not relevant. PMC has powers to allow such permission as per Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act, Article 37.”

Kulkarni said, “This scheme will create more problems in the city. It is not possible to carry out the construction of roads by using TDR, as there will be no land available, considering the provision of keeping front margin.”

Both the leaders have appealed to Rasane to give appropriate time for discussion on the issue.

