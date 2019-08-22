BJP MLA accuses KGMU lady doctor of misbehavior

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:00 IST

LUCKNOW: BJP MLA from Milkipur assembly constituency Gorakhnath Baba has accused a lady doctor of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) of misbehaving with him.

The MLA, who took his injured uncle on August 18 to the medical university, has alleged that the doctor misbehaved with him and even used foul language for MLAs, in general.

“I had only asked about the condition of my uncle, and in reply she asked me to leave. When I gave my introduction, she said MLAs are responsible for poor condition of the state,” said the MLA, who narrated the entire incident to medical education minister Ashutosh Tandon through a letter and demanded disciplinary action against the doctor.

Prof Sandip Tiwari, spokesperson of KGMU, said: “We are yet to receive the complaint. A probe will be conducted when we receive it.”

According to the MLA, he had asked about the condition of his uncle, and the doctor, who is posted as junior resident (second year), allegedly said, “Meine kisi ka theka nahi le rakha hai.” (I have not taken any one’s individual responsibility).

When he asked about his uncle’s condition again, she used foul language for MLAs, the MLA alleged.

Gorakhnath Baba said he then got his uncle shifted to another ward.

“Such doctors are often responsible for law and order problems,” said the MLA.

The letter from the MLA has been forwarded to the principal secretary, medical education’s office and could be sent to the office of the vice chancellor of KGMU for further action.

This is not the first time that behaviour of KGMU doctors, particularly the resident doctors, has come under criticism. In the past two months, several complaints were filed but in majority cases the complainants did not follow up their complaints.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 23:00 IST