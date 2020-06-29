BJP MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad tests positive for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:59 IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Pimpri- Chinchwad confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for the Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.

Mahesh Landge, an MLA from Bhosari, said, “Yes, I tested positive for Covid and am undergoing treatment at Birla hospital. During the past few days, I was attending several meetings about various development works and Covid cases. We have to now learn to live with the virus,” said Landge, a former wrestler, in a social media post.

A senior official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on the condition of anonymity, said the MLA and his wife have both tested positive for Covid and are in hospital.

“His Covid-19 test was positive on June 29, he showed some symptoms on June 27 after which a test was conducted. Now, he is undergoing treatment at Aditya Birla Hospital in Chinchwad. The tests are also being conducted on his family members and other people who came in contact with Landge,” said a PCMC civic body member on the condition of anonymity.

Landge was present at Council Hall on Friday for a meeting called for by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

MPs and MLAs from Pune district were invited for this meeting. State deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Anil Deshmukh and health minister Rajesh Tope were also present at the meeting.

Last week, Devendra Fadnavis visited Pimpri- Chinchwad, where Landge welcomed him.

Another BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said that Landge attended various meetings in the last three days and met many people as he did not have any symptoms.