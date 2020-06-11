e-paper
Home / Cities / BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli counts Modi-led NDA-II’s achievements

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli counts Modi-led NDA-II's achievements

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli (third from left), state BJP media in-charge Rakesh Sharma (extreme left), Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami and state party general secretary Trilok Kapoor during a press conference at Dharamshala.
BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli (third from left), state BJP media in-charge Rakesh Sharma (extreme left), Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami and state party general secretary Trilok Kapoor during a press conference at Dharamshala.(HT PHOTO)
         

The PM Modi-led NDA-1 government laid the foundation for the new era of development, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nalin Kohli during a press conference here on Thursday.

Kohli said that the Modi government has started multiple schemes beneficial for the masses. The opposition parties create unnecessary hullabaloo regarding government’s scheme but much people have benefited from these schemes.

He said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution was one of the biggest achievements of the current government.

ZERO TOLERANCE TOWARDS CORRUPTION

On a query regarding the health scam in Himachal, Kohli said that the BJP government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. He said that the state took swift action in the alleged scam and the culprits have been arrested.

“Former state president Rajeev Bindal even resigned on moral grounds after the case emerged. This shows the commitment of BJP to fight corruption,” he said. Kohli said that investigation is on in the case.

FLAYS OPPOSITION FOR POLITICS DURING COVID CRISIS

The BJP leader said that Centre took all measures to prevent spread of Covid-19. The lockdown helped in keeping things in check and now the economy has also started returning on normal.

On opposition’s allegations of inadequate facilities to treat covid patients, Kohli said that there were 1.52 lakh beds dedicated to covid patients. “Beds with ventilators have also been increased. Opposition should criticise but it should not be politically motivated at a time of crisis,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, party’s state general secretary Trilok Kapoor, Kangra district BJP president Chander Bhushan Nag and state media in-charge Rakesh Sharma were present on the occasion.

