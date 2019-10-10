e-paper
BJP protests against delay in flyover construction

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government for “obstructing” the construction of a flyover connecting Narela and Bawana in northwest Delhi.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is constructing the flyover, is yet to get permission for tree cutting from the Delhi government. The project has been hanging fire for over a year, said Tiwari.

“The DDA has offered 31 acres of land for planting trees to the Delhi government. But Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is making it a political issue and this is against public interest. The people have given massive mandate to Aam Aadmi Party, but he is doing nothing for them,” said Tiwari.

The flyover will reduce the travel time between Narela and Bawana. “Currently, people have to face traffic jams for hours. This flyover will become the lifeline of Bawana-Narela area, as it will reduced the travel time to less than 10 minutes between the two areas. It is a big project and Kejriwal is deliberately preventing it,” said BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition the Delhi Assembly.

Despite repeated efforts, Delhi government officials couldn’t be contacted for a comment.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 22:05 IST

