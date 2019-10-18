BJP’s Gurugram candidate assures of addressing local issues

cities

Gurugram: Touring the length and breadth of the city on Friday, Sanjay Singla, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Gurgaon assembly seat, assured residents of different localities of addressing their issues if elected.

Talking about employment during his campaign at Silokhera village, Singla said the BJP government in the state has provided 70,000 government jobs to people from poor families. “The Khattar government in the state has made concerted efforts towards employment generation. By giving jobs to a rickshaw-puller’s son in a government office, the BJP government in the past five years has ended the previous regime’s corruption.”

Silokhera is a village area surrounded by condominiums in Sector 31. The people were concerned about having a community centre for holding public events. “Villages in Gurugram have community centres and Siolkhera should also have one. The party will work honestly along with residents to get the community centre made,” Singla said.

After leaving Silokhera, Singla along with his team met residents of Sector 45, Kanhai village, at its community centre. He said, “Before 2014, the only issue discussed in Haryana was corruption. But in the last five years we have discussed development work like construction of new roads and highways. We have brought an end to the discussion of corruption,” said Singla.

On reaching the Vyapar Kendra Market, Sushant Lok-1, Singla raised the similar issue, adding that the party has been fighting the election on issues like Ayushman Bharat scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat. Throughout the campaign trail Singla reiterated national issues like the abrogation of Article 370 and priased efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tackling terrorism and making concerted efforts towards overall development.

Residents, however, said the BJP candidate did not touch on local issues like erratic power supply. “We hope whosoever is voted to power will address issues like electricity and water,” said Anil Sharma, general secretary, resident welfare association.

