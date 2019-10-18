e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

BJP’s Gurugram candidate assures of addressing local issues

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:58 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Touring the length and breadth of the city on Friday, Sanjay Singla, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Gurgaon assembly seat, assured residents of different localities of addressing their issues if elected.

Talking about employment during his campaign at Silokhera village, Singla said the BJP government in the state has provided 70,000 government jobs to people from poor families. “The Khattar government in the state has made concerted efforts towards employment generation. By giving jobs to a rickshaw-puller’s son in a government office, the BJP government in the past five years has ended the previous regime’s corruption.”

Silokhera is a village area surrounded by condominiums in Sector 31. The people were concerned about having a community centre for holding public events. “Villages in Gurugram have community centres and Siolkhera should also have one. The party will work honestly along with residents to get the community centre made,” Singla said.

After leaving Silokhera, Singla along with his team met residents of Sector 45, Kanhai village, at its community centre. He said, “Before 2014, the only issue discussed in Haryana was corruption. But in the last five years we have discussed development work like construction of new roads and highways. We have brought an end to the discussion of corruption,” said Singla.

On reaching the Vyapar Kendra Market, Sushant Lok-1, Singla raised the similar issue, adding that the party has been fighting the election on issues like Ayushman Bharat scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat. Throughout the campaign trail Singla reiterated national issues like the abrogation of Article 370 and priased efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tackling terrorism and making concerted efforts towards overall development.

Residents, however, said the BJP candidate did not touch on local issues like erratic power supply. “We hope whosoever is voted to power will address issues like electricity and water,” said Anil Sharma, general secretary, resident welfare association.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:58 IST

top news
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities