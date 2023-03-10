BJP's sharp reaction to KTR's 'Adani is proxy of PM' allegation

Hours after Telangana minister KT Rama Rao unleashed a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Adani issue, BJP leader NV Subhash hit back at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader on Thursday, describing him “restless” and claimed that he wanted to become the chief minister of the southern state.

KTR, at a press briefing at the Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, had attacked the Centre on Adani crisis and questioned Modi’s silence on the US short seller Hindenburg's report.

“KTR has become restless nowadays, he wants the CM chair. His party leaders and family members are getting involved in so many scams. Since he can’t talk about those things, he is lashing out at PM Modi and Gautam Adani," NV Subhash was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rao, popularly known as KTR, at a press briefing at the Telangana Bhavan earlier, had attacked the Centre on Adani crisis and questioned Modi’s silence on the US short seller Hindenburg's report that cast doubts over the group's business practices. He also claimed Gautam Adani is a “proxy” of the PM and that his “intimidation” tactics won’t work in Telangana.

His remarks came a day after the daughter of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, K Kavitha was summoned to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the alleged scam over the capital's liquor excise policy.

On KTR’s “lie detector” remarks for the PM, Subhash claimed that state chief minister Chandrashekar Rao’s family should sit for it, given they are “running a school of lies". “If we have to conduct a lie detector test, it would be appropriate to conduct it on Telangana CM KCR’s family. They have a school of telling lies and KCR is the principal of it,” he said.

Cornering the government on the Adani controversy, KTR had asked if Modi had the “guts” to face the country and whether he would take a lie detector test. He also slammed the BJP for “political vendetta” and warned the PM that he is “playing with fire”.

Kavitha’s summon has raised the political temperature in the state which is awaiting an assembly election this year as a fierce stand-off brew between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the BJP. She is due to appear Saturday.

