Black rice grown successfully for first time in Prayagraj

  Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:29 IST
Kenneth John
Kenneth John
Farmer Ravi Prakash Maurya with his first crop of black rice in his village in Prayagraj
Farmer Ravi Prakash Maurya with his first crop of black rice in his village in Prayagraj
         

A farmer of Phulpur tehsil, in Prayagraj, has successfully cultivated black rice in the district for the first time. The variety is originally grown in the North East and Southern parts of India like Tamil Nadu.

The famer, Ravi Prakash Maurya, came across its medicinal values through a newspaper article and was inspired to cultivate it. He is also planning to promote its cultivation by creating awareness about its medicinal importance amongst other farmers in the district.

According to Maurya, he initially purchased 8 kg of black rice at Rs 500 per kg and sowed it in half acre land in his village Mansurpur under Baharia development block in June this year.

“The normal period taken by a crop of black rice to ripen is around 140 days, and currently, my crop is almost ready to be harvested. I have cultivated it through organic method and hence, it is healthier than the crop grown through conventional methods. The crop in my field will be harvested after Deepawali,” he added.

According to Maurya, the district agriculture safety officer Indrajeet Yadav has advised him to explore marketing the product in organic product market organised in Lucknow, being organised on the initiative of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He has also explored the online option for its sale and has already received orders from firms located in different states including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana.

Black rice is known to treat diabetes and obesity, besides also being a rich source of iron and anti-oxidants. It is also a good source of fibre and is a known natural detoxifier.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:25 IST

