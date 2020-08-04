e-paper
Blast in a chemical unit in Dombivli, no injuries

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:02 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A blast took place in a chemical unit in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) phase 2 around 5pm on Monday. The chemical unit, Ambar Chemicals, suffered property loss. Some windowpanes of nearby buildings were also damaged. However, there was no injury reported in the incident.

As per the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire department, the company was shut on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“We got information about the blast and sent a fire tender to the spot. The noise of the blast led to panic among residents. No one was injured in the incident,” said Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, KDMC.

The chemical unit is around 30 years old.

Mahesh Sawant, 35, a resident of Thakurli, said, “There was a loud noise in the area. When I called up some of the residents, I came to know that there was a blast.”

Devendra Soni, president of Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association, said, “There was a loud noise from the unit. However, since it was an off day for workers there were no injuries. The incident led to panic among the residents, but fire officials brought the situation is under control soon.”

In May 2016, Dombivli MIDC had witnessed a blast that killed 12 and injured over 200.

