Blast in Badlapur factory kills one worker; four hurt

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:36 IST

Badllpur:

A 52-year-old worker was killed, while four others were injured, in a blast, which led to a fire at a 25-year-old chemical factory — Kajay Remedies — in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, Badlapur, on Wednesday.

Yeshwant Nalawade, fire officer of Badlapur Municipal Council, said that prima facie, there was some leakage of aminophenol, an industrial chemical, in the processor of a rotary vacuum dryer unit in the factory, owned by Ghatkopar resident Ajay Sabu.

The police have not yet arrested anyone. Deputy commissioner of police, P Shevale, said, “We have registered an accidental death report. We, along with the fire brigade officials, are investigating the reason for the blast.”

While Vishnu Dhadame died, three of the injured — Vijay Pingawa, 35; Dagdu Mahato, 40; and Santosh Jadhav, 37 — are currently admitted to the National Burns Hospital in Airoli, said Nalawade.

“Dhadame, a factory worker, died in the blast, while three persons suffered 40% to 60% burns. Another person, too, was injured, but was released after being administered first-aid as his injuries were minor. Prima facie, there seems to be a leakage of chemical in the processor, leading to the blast. We are investigating the cause,” said Nalawade.

Ten workers were inside the factory when the blast occurred. S Jadhav, a worker who was present in the factory, said he was saved as he had gone to the washroom. “The processor which exploded was on the upper landing of the factory, around 10 feet above the ground. I was in the washroom when I heard a loud noise. I rushed out and saw people with burn injuries jumping from the upper landing. I poured water on their injuries and helped them,” said Jadhav.

Two water tankers and a fire tender were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which broke out around 8.39am, immediately after the blast. The fire was doused by 10.45am. Dhadame, who had worked in the factory for 25 years, is an Ambernath resident and is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Tushar Dhadame, nephew of the victim, said, “My uncle was one of the oldest employees of the company. He was very particular about his work and was respected. We don’t know what happened inside the factory, but we have lost a beloved. Company officials have assured financial help to his family. We are performing his last rites at his native place in Kolhapur district.”