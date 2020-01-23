Bldgs on 67 plots in south Mumbai can’t go beyond 7 floors

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:52 IST

In a move that could affect redevelopment of several old buildings in Malabar Hill and Girgaum, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 67 plots where the height of structures has to be restricted to 21.35m (approximately seven floors), as increasing the height of the buildings during redevelopment could obstruct the view of Marine Drive, Queen’s Necklace, Backbay and Girgaum Chowpatty from the viewing gallery at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill.

The decision is based on a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), which was submitted to the BMC a month ago.

The BMC had, over the years, received several requests for increase in height of various buildings in the areas through redevelopment, which were later sent to the urban development department (UDD). In 2017, the civic body asked the IIT-B to study each plot. The IIT-Bombay, in its report, has also identified 57 plots where the restriction need not be applied.

The report stated that the buildings on these 67 plots are in the ‘funnel of vision’ zone (in way of the view) of Kamala Nehru Park. The restriction is imposed under provisions of the Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR).

“Plots falling under category-II as listed below will obstruct the eastern and southern view of Marine Drive (including Girgaum Chowpatty), Queen’s Necklace and Backbay area. Height as per present DCPR 45 (A) (B) more than 21.35m cannot be permitted. However, permissible height for development of respective plots shall be considered as per main sea-level,” it stated.

While the buildings cannot go higher, the BMC will compensate for it by giving transfer of development rights (TDR), which the developer can either sell or use for some other plot. A TDR is issued in the form of a certificate and gives additional buildable rights to its owner.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told HT, “We will obviously give incentive to those having to face height restrictions for redevelopment. The incentive will be in the form of TDR.”

“There was a lot of confusion before the study, but we are now clear about which plot can be given permission to exceed the height limit. There are chances that residents may challenge this legally, but we are already compensating for it by giving TDR,” said a BMC official

from the building proposal department.

Bina Bhatia, a Malabar Hill resident, said, “We have to go vertical because there’s no scope for horizontal development in this city. However, there has to be a limit to vertical development, and a balance has to be maintained. The view from the gallery should be maintained.”

Arqam Shaikh, a south Mumbai-based architect, said, “The residents of old buildings can always repair or reconstruct the same building, if they are not able to redevelop with the increased height. Also, the design can be such that more flats are accommodated on one floor. They also have an option of getting TDR. So redevelopment is not completely impossible.”

When asked if the move will hamper redevelopment, Bhatia who stays in a 50-year-old building which is not affected by ‘funnel of vision’ restrictions, said, “There are several options like going for self-redevelopment, if builders refuse to take up the project owing to height restrictions. Societies can construct additional apartments for free sale, within permissible limits, to recover redevelopment cost.”

Jyoti Mehta, local Bharatiya Janata Party corporator, said, “There are a lot of problems owing to the height restriction, but I am yet to go through the report. I will study it to provide guidance to residents.”