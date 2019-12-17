‘Blind chess in search of the bright spark’

Face to Face with Charudatta Jadhav, president, All India Chess Federation for Blind

PUNE The All India Chess Federation for Blind (AICFB) was established in 1997 and currently has 14 state-affiliated bodies under its domain.

Charudatta Jadhav, president of AICFB, says finance is always a struggle and a lack of government support does not ease the sport for the visually impaired.

How different is blind chess from the normal game?

The rules are same, but here, instead of noting down of points, the player announces the move. In general, the player announces after the move has been made.

How many tournaments AICFB conduct annually?

We generally conduct 35-40 tournaments in the year. Five are national tournaments, four zonal tournaments, the rest are national A and B tournaments, and Fide-rating contests.

What is the funding challenge?

Most of our tournaments are supported by NGOs. We don’t have much government support and corporate sponsors are also difficult to come by.

What is the bigger goal behind this National school chess championship for the blind?

The idea is to promote the sport from the school level for students who are blind. Thankfully, this time we have got a sponsor which is helping us.

Event: National School Championship for Blind

Venue: Mumbai Maratha Fruitwala Dharamshala, Alandi

Dates: Dec 18-21

Time: 9 am onwards

Participants: 200-plus

Entries from: 15 states

Categories: u-10, 12, 14, 16 and open (boys and girls)

Format: Swiss League format

Chess board for the blind

The chess board has raised and lower squares.

Pieces hook at the bottom to fix onto the board.

After every move, instead of noting down it on paper, player has to announce what the move is

Colour of chess board is a combination of any bright and dark colour.