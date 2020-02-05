BMC chief on budget: ‘Want to improve standard of living in city’

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:02 IST

What is the idea behind Vision 2030 mentioned in the budget?

It is about what we plan to do in the next 10 years. It will improve the standard of living for Mumbai, and citizens’ experience while interacting with the city. It addresses essential answers of improving road network, drinking water, education and providing environmentally sustainable city.

Why was the capital expenditure increased in the current circumstances?

Capital expenditure is going to ongoing projects, which are at an advanced stage, so I am sure every rupee allotted in capital expenditure will be spent. New initiatives and processes have been announced, but all projects are old. On the other hand, the BMC has reduced the revenue expenditure, by a good around ₹800 crore. The BMC is tightening its belt on unproductive expenditure and saving money where it needs to be saved. We are not going on a recruitment binge. Non-essential projects have been avoided. For example, we are focusing on recycling waste water, instead of building new dams, so there is no emphasis on Pinjal dam in this budget.

This is the first time BMC budget has an allocation for BEST...

This is part of the plan to promote public transport in the city. It is a doable thing. We can have many grand schemes to revive BEST, but all schemes come back to simple solutions or nudges. One nudge is reducing bus fare. BEST unions have agreed to wet leasing buses, which can save upto ₹25 per trip per kilometre. Of course, the budget gives money to BEST, but it is also changing the way this money is used.

BMC’s revenue collection from property tax for 2019 was ₹630 crore less than the collection for 2018. Yet you are expecting more revenue from property tax this year. How is it possible?

No, the BMC’s basic expectation in revenue from property tax still remains around ₹5,000 crore. However, an additional about ₹1,800 crore will be arrears, recovered by BMC with renewed efforts, even if they are very harsh. The arrears towards property tax are ₹15,000 crore, three times the expected revenue of one year from this department. This year, efforts will be made to bring down these arrears.

The DP department has seen a good allocation, even though last year’s funds could not be utilised completely.

The DP is intrinsically tied to the budget. The problem is not lack of its implementation, but it is lack of space in a city like Mumbai to implement the provisions in the DP. Land will be acquired in lieu for TDR to accommodate reservations .

What is the idea behind partnership with citizens?

The budget promotes the BMC to be more responsive to citizens, take their opinion on issues. We are interacting more with citizens and decentralising work to wards. The ward officer is the first point of contact for local citizens. If the ward officer is not able to immediately solve problems, like bad footpaths, then the process takes time.