Home / Cities / BMC data: 25% rise in vasectomies in 4 years; tubectomy 1st choice

BMC data: 25% rise in vasectomies in 4 years; tubectomy 1st choice

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:21 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

There has been a 25% increase in the number of men opting for surgical contraception in the last four years, but the number is far less than women undergoing tubectomy, states a data released by the family planning department of BMC.

In 2015-16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded 800 cases of vasectomy, which fell to 725 in 2016-17 but increased to 914 in 2017-18, and 1,002 in 2018-19. The number of women who underwent tubectomy every year was around 20,000.

This shows that society looks at contraception primarily as a woman’s responsibility.

“Every year, almost 20,000 women undergo tubectomy. But men hardly opt for the procedure. It is because of the wrong perception among people that it might affect their libido and sexuality,” said a senior officer from BMC.

To address the issue, the family planning department of BMC recently held a meeting with medical experts. The officials are planning to increase the monetary incentive to encourage more men. Presently, the corporation provides ₹1,450 as incentives to men who opt for the procedure.

Health professionals have alleged that the monetary crunch in the family planning department is an obstruction. “There are hardly any advertisements for vasectomy in public places. You get to see it only when you enter hospitals. The department has severe monetary crunch,” Saeeda Khan, local corporator and a health activist.

However, family planning experts said that India should promote alternative modes of contraception.

“Vasectomy is safer than tubectomy. Despite this, men force their wives to undergo the procedure. Considering, almost 35% of Indian population comprises youths. Hence we need to focus more on contraceptives. We need to check on the accessibility of condoms and contraceptives pills to people,” said Amita Dhanu, assistant secretary-general of programme implementation of Family Planning Association of India.

