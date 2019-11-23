e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Bodies of 2 drowned youngsters found in Titwala river

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:07 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A day after two students from Mumbai were feared drowned in Khadavli river in Titwala, near Kalyan, the fire brigade recovered the bodies of the students on Friday.

While the body of Krishna Dharne, 19, was fished out around 10.30am from the spot where the duo had drowned, the body of Akash Brahme, 21, was found 2km away from the spot, near Vajivle village in Khadavli, around 5.30pm. Both bodies were sent to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for post-mortem.

Dharne was a resident of Jogeshwari and Brahme was from Wadala. The duo, students of the Industrial Training Institute in Agripada, had gone with eight other friends to Khadavli for a picnic. “One of the students, who was at the spot, said that they had warned Dharne to not enter the water as the water level was increasing. However, he did not pay heed and went ahead. When he lost balance and drowned, Brahme jumped for his friend’s rescue and he also drowned,” said Balaji Pandhare, senior inspector, Titwala police station.

The fire brigade received a call from the duo’s friends, following which a search operation started around 5.30pm. However, the fire brigade could not find the bodies. “On Friday morning, a team of 10 firemen started the search operation,” said Vinayak Lokhande, fire officer, KDMC.

“Based on the complaint we have registered a cause of drowning under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, “added Pandhare.

