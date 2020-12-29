e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Body found near Uran bridge

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:29 IST
Padmja Sinha
An unidentified body of a 34-year-old man was found near the Uran bridge on Sunday morning.

“One of the locals informed us about the dead body lying near the bridge. We searched for any identity proof on him but could not get anything,” said NL Beldar, police inspector, Panvel City police station.

Police said they are inspecting missing reports in nearby police stations to identify the victim.

“We are trying to find out his identity by inspecting missing reports filed in nearby police stations,” added the police officer.

