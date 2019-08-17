Body of missing seven-year-old girl found in a bag in Indirapuram

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:24 IST

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday morning recovered the body of a seven-year-old minor girl, packed in a plastic bag, at a drain in Indirapuram.

The girl had gone missing from her house in nearby Khoda colony in Ghaziabad on August 12 morning.

The police sent the body for post mortem and suspect it to be a case of murder. The family has not raised suspicion on anyone. The girl, who studied at a private school in Khoda, went missing around 11am.

“Her family had launched a search and by evening reported the matter to police. We have registered an FIR under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and are waiting for the post mortem report. The body was in a decomposed state and seemed to be 3 to 4 days old. The family does not suspect anyone. Once we get the report, we will be able to know the reason behind the death,” Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram), said.

The girl’s body was discovered by locals at a drain near Sai Mandir in Indirapuram and called the police. After nearby police stations were alerted to check for any missing children, the girl’s family was contacted and they identified her with the help of the clothes she last wore before she went missing.

“Before the post mortem, we will not be able to say if there was any sexual assault. Based on the autopsy findings, we will add appropriate sections. Her family has not named anyone,” she said.

The police said they were trying to trace CCTV footage for clues. They said local informers have been activated. Details will be taken from the family once they finish the last rites.

