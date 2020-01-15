Book row: Raut asks Udayanraje to prove he is descendant of Shivaji

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 21:15 IST

PUNE Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Udayanraje Bhosale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, to prove he is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, triggering another row, in a series of trade-offs over a controversial book written by BJP leader that compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shivaji.

During an interview to Lokmat group, Raut asked Bhosale that he should provide evidence that he is a descendant of 17th century Maratha warrior. “He should bring proof that he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shivaji Maharaj is considered as God and one does not go to God and tell him before worshipping him,” said Rajya Sabha MP adding, “No one has the ownership rights over Shivaji Maharaj.”

Raut’s remarks came a day after Bhosale questioned Shiv Sena asking if the party had taken permission from descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji. “Every time, it is said that ask descendants. When the Shiv Sena was christened, when the word ‘Shiv’ was used, did they come and ask the descendants?,” Bhosale had asked.

The BJP reacted sharply to Raut’s comments and party state president Chandrakantdada Patil said, “Sena and its leaders have become arrogant after they have formed government in the state with ‘deceit’.”

Joining hands with NCP-Congress

To another question, Raut said Shiv Sena was preparing to join hands with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress even before assembly polls.

“Immediately after Lok Sabha polls were over, we realised what’s going on BJP’s mind and began preparing for alternatives,” said Raut.

Meeting underworld don Dawood Ibrahim

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also claimed that he had once met underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, and “admonished” him.

Recalling the days of the underworld in Mumbai, Raut said he had once met fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and rebuked him.

“I have not just seen him but I have met him and I have also admonished him,” Raut said.