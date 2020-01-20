Booze denied, banker assaults colleague in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:15 IST

A bank employee assaulted his colleague following a dispute over consuming whisky during a wedding function on Sunday. The victim, Parveen Singh, 30, has been admitted to Deepak Hospital, Sarabha Nagar.

Police have booked the accused, Roshan Chauhan of EWS Colony at Tajpur Road, and his four accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

Parveen said he worked with the credit card unit of the State Bank of India and was attending the wedding of his colleague, Arvinder Singh, at a resort near Samrala Chowk. He said Roshan had one too many and started creating a ruckus, following which he and other guests made him leave the venue.

He said later in the evening, as he was waiting for public transport at Samrala Chowk, Roshan along with four other men carrying sharp-edged weapons turned up there and assaulted him before fleeing the spot. The onlookers rushed Parveen to the hospital and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nacchattarpal Singh said a case under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the ASI said.