e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Cities / Booze denied, banker assaults colleague in Ludhiana

Booze denied, banker assaults colleague in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A bank employee assaulted his colleague following a dispute over consuming whisky during a wedding function on Sunday. The victim, Parveen Singh, 30, has been admitted to Deepak Hospital, Sarabha Nagar.

Police have booked the accused, Roshan Chauhan of EWS Colony at Tajpur Road, and his four accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

Parveen said he worked with the credit card unit of the State Bank of India and was attending the wedding of his colleague, Arvinder Singh, at a resort near Samrala Chowk. He said Roshan had one too many and started creating a ruckus, following which he and other guests made him leave the venue.

He said later in the evening, as he was waiting for public transport at Samrala Chowk, Roshan along with four other men carrying sharp-edged weapons turned up there and assaulted him before fleeing the spot. The onlookers rushed Parveen to the hospital and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nacchattarpal Singh said a case under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the ASI said.

top news
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities