Boy crushed by dumper on Chembur road, driver held

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:41 IST

A 10-year-old boy was crushed under a dumper on Chembur-Wadala Link Road on Sunday at 6.50pm.

According to the police, the boy, identified as Manish Gauda, was seated pillion in the scooter, which his father was riding. His father tried to overtake the dumper from the left side and lost control over the two-wheeler, after which the boy fell and came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle, the police said.

The Wadala Truck Terminal police later arrested the driver of the dumper for rash and negligent driving and causing death.

“Manish and his father Jevar Gauda, 35, were returning from their relative’s home in Kurla with some heavy items. Gauda had kept two gunny bags ahead of him on the scooter, while the third bag was kept on the boy’s lap,” said an officer attached to Wadala Truck Terminal police station.

“His father tried to overtake the dumper and lost balance. Gauda fell on the left side of the road, but the child fell on the other side and come under the dumper,” the police officer added.

Based on inputs, the police seized the dumper and arrested its driver Subhash Sarkate, 46.

“Sarkate was arrested the same day and was produced before a magistrate court, which granted him bail,” the officer added.